United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -259.05 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $92.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

