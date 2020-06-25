United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 935 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE CBU opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

