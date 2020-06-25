United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $206.07 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average of $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

