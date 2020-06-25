United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 130,505 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,505 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $52.39 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

