United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

