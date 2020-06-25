United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period.

Shares of INKM stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $35.12.

