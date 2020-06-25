United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,787,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in State Street by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.