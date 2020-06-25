United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 45.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 510,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 14.4% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 245,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ICAD stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. iCAD Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

