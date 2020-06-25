United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $30,658,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,587 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

