Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUB. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of AUB opened at $22.76 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

