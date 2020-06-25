UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.54% of UniFirst worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

