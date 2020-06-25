UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 54.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,994,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.25. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

