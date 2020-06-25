Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,540 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Delphi Technologies worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DLPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.