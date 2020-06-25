Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.
NYSE PBH opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
