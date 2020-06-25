Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.