Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 58,507 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

