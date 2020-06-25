Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,241 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Insmed worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insmed by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

