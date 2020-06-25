Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 435,982 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435,982 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,201,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,262,000 after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after acquiring an additional 150,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,734,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

RXN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

