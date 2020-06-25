Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,656 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $17,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 203,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 180,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In related news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot R. Salvador bought 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.