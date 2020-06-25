Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 26,401 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $266.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $273.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

