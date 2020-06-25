Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 23,433 Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aravive were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAV. ValuEngine cut Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

ARAV stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.51. Aravive Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.