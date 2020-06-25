Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 16,074 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of HCI Group worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HCI Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in HCI Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.64.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

