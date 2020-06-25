Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 159,628 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,870,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

