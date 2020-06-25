Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 432,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE RCI opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

