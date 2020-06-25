Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of CEVA worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $804.92 million, a PE ratio of 708.60 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

