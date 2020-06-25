Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,360,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

SPCE opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

