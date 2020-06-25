Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

