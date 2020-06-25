Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,462 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of AZPN opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

