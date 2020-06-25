Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $9,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 272,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $2,614,008.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,240,751 shares in the company, valued at $69,366,394.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 622,861 shares of company stock worth $5,425,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

