Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $760,000 in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.46 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.