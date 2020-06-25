Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $748,000 in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after buying an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

