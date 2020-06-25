Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $682,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 94,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wabash National by 1,310.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Wabash National by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 277,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $514.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

