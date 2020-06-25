Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $675,000 in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Omeros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $434,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.