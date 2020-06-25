Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $674,000 in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $26,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $86,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,551. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. Raymond James upped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

