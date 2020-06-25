Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $7,035,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 770.7% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 20,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $3,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

NYSE:IT opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

