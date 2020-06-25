Two Sigma Investments LP Has $754,000 Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 311.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.