Two Sigma Investments LP Has $676,000 Stock Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of HomeStreet worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HomeStreet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HomeStreet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMST. Wedbush began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

