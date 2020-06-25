Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 27,589 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.67. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

