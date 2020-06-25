Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 5,866 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

