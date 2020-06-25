Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $233,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

