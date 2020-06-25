Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 79,000 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of New York Times worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

