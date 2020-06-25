Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 554,848 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554,848 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,822,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,660,000 after buying an additional 254,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,752,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,309,000 after buying an additional 894,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MFC opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

