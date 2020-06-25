Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Progress Software worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after buying an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 169,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

