Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 61.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 133,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,964 shares of company stock worth $2,166,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

