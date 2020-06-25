Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WillScot were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WillScot by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -358.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. WillScot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $255.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

