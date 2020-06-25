Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 108,904 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,593 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

