Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 45.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 998.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 567.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,100.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,068.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

