Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 180.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

