Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $250,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

RGR stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.