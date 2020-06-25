Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.30 Million Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 655.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 21.8% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $294,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 344.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

SNP opened at $42.81 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.69 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

