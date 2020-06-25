Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.40. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

